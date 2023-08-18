Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight, passengers deboarded safely
All passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely. A call regarding a bomb on the Vistara flight was received by the GMR call centre today.
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The GMR call centre received a call regarding a bomb on the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight on Friday, according to ANI. The aircraft is currently being examined in the isolation facility at the Delhi airport.
"All passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely. A call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre today", according to the reports.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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