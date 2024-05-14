In addition to similar alerts being sent to hospitals, schools, and even the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the city, officials stated that on Tuesday, the Tihar Jail in Delhi received an email threatening to blow up.

Delhi Police has been informed about the threat by the jail management, and searches are underway within the facility, which houses prominent politicians among its convicts.

Four hospitals in the nation's capital received bomb threats via email earlier in the day.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service reported that the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital had all called them with bomb threats via email.

So far, they say, nothing unusual has been discovered.

To search these hospitals, the fire brigade, bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, and local police were called in.

"Police and the bomb disposal squad are conducting the checks. We have also conducted checks twice. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," said V K Sharma, security officer at Hedgewar Hospital.

This is the fourth time in the past month that threats of this nature have been made against schools, hospitals, and airports.

On Sunday, May 12, up to 20 hospitals in the capital city received similar threats. The same day, an email containing a bomb threat was also received by Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). All of these threats, though, proved to be false.

On May 1, bomb threats were also made to almost 100 schools in Delhi, two in Noida, and one in Lucknow; however, these reports were also fraudulent. These threats were delivered via a Russian email account to the schools.