Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, both prominent institutions of Delhi University, found themselves at the center of panic as bomb threats rattled their campuses on Thursday. According to reports from news agency ANI, the college authorities swiftly alerted the authorities, prompting the arrival of fire tenders and the Delhi Police to the scene.

These threats come in the wake of similar incidents plaguing the capital and its surrounding areas. Just the day prior, the Union Home Ministry office faced a hoax threat, raising security concerns across government institutions. Prior to this, Delhi-NCR witnessed a wave of unsettling threats targeting schools and hospitals.

Expanding the scope of these alarming occurrences, Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, was not spared either. On Thursday, three hotels, including a prestigious five-star establishment, received menacing bomb threats, adding to the growing unease.

The trail of threats traces back to April 30, when Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital was the first to receive a menacing communication. Subsequently, on May 1, approximately 150 schools in Delhi-NCR were targeted, all threats originating from a Russia-based email service provider.

As the month progressed, the threats escalated in both frequency and intensity. On May 12, a staggering twenty hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office in Delhi were all on the receiving end of bomb threats via emails, originating from a mailing service company based in Cyprus.

The situation reached a critical point on May 14, when seven hospitals in Delhi and the high-security Tihar Jail were targeted once again by the same Cyprus-based mailing service company.

Wednesday's threat to the Union Home Ministry office further heightened concerns, with a senior officer receiving an email explicitly stating the presence of a bomb within the premises, threatening an explosion.