Bombay HC rules working journalists not employees under Maharashtra Labour Acts
Bombay High Court has ruled that working journalists are not considered employees under the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act.
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Bombay High Court Rules Working Journalists Not Employees Under Maharashtra Labour Acts
The Bombay High Court has declared that working journalists do not fit the definition of employees under the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act, due to their unique status.
The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sandeep Marne on February 29. As a result, any complaint lodged by a working journalist under these Acts before an industrial court will not be viable.
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