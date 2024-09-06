A high-level meeting between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) took place on September 5, near Barsora Land Customs Station in Bangladesh. The talks centred on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing critical border security issues.

BSF Deputy Inspector General, Sector HQ BSF Shillong, Manoj Kumar Barnwal led the Indian delegation, while BGB Deputy Director General Md. Saiful Islam Chowdhury represented Bangladesh. The commanders discussed the implementation of a Coordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual concern.

The meeting highlighted the importance of regular communication between the two forces to maintain peace along the India-Bangladesh border. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the productive discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a secure border environment.

This coordination effort comes at a time when both nations face evolving security challenges, including cross-border terrorism and illegal trafficking.

The commanders agreed to hold similar meetings in the future, ensuring continued collaboration in border management operations. This ongoing engagement is expected to contribute significantly to regional stability and security.