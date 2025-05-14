The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday that schools in select regions along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on May 15.

Following a temporary closure due to recent hostilities, educational institutions in several districts—including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch—are now set to welcome students back to classrooms, providing relief to parents, students, and teachers alike.

According to the official announcement, schools will reopen in the following zones:

In Jammu district: Jammu, Gandhi Nagar, Bhalwal, Dansal, and Chowki Choura zones.

In Samba district: Vijaypur zone.

In Kathua district: Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal zones.

In Rajouri district: Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal, and Darhal areas.

In Poonch district: Surankote and Buffliaz zones.

This move comes amid a broader return to normalcy in the region following a reduction in cross-border tensions and a recent understanding between India and Pakistan.

Officials stated that the reopening of schools is a key indicator of improved ground conditions and an effort to minimize academic disruptions faced by students in vulnerable border areas.