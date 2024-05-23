The Border Security Force (BSF) has notified a recruitment drive for 144 positions, including Staff Nurse and Paramedical Staff. It has invited applications from all interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment drive.

Candidates who have completed their class 10th and class 12th, or graduated are eligible to apply. The application process must be completed by June 17.

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply in the post must visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The selection process will involve a written exam followed by a physical test.

BSF RECRUITMENT 2024: DETAILS OF THE VACANCY

The recruitment drive includes the following positions:

• SI Nurse: 14 posts

• ASI Lab Technician: 38 posts

• ASI Physiotherapist: 47 posts

• SMT Workshop (Group B): 3 posts

• SMT Workshop (Group C): 34 posts

• Veterinary Staff (Group C): 3 posts

• Veterinary Staff Inspector Librarian: 2 posts

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Inspector Librarian:

• Age Limit: Candidates should not be over 30 years old.

• Qualifications: A Bachelor's degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science from a recognized institute.

• Experience: At least two years of experience in any government library.

Staff Nurse:

• Qualifications: A 12th-grade pass certificate or a degree/diploma in General Nursing from a recognised board or institution.

• Experience: Prior experience in Hospital Administration, Public Health, Pediatrics, and Psychiatry is required.

• Age Limit: Candidates should be between 21 and 30 years old.

ASI Lab Technician:

• Qualifications: A 12th-grade pass certificate.

• Additional Requirements: A Diploma in Medical Lab Technology from a recognised university.

• Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old.

HOW TO APPLY FOR BSF RECRUITMENT 2024

To apply for the Border Security Force Para-Medical Staff 2024, follow these steps

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the BSF recruitment portal at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/.

2. Register/Login: If you are a new user, register on the website by providing the necessary details. If you are already registered, log in using your credentials.

3. Find the Recruitment Notification: Look for the notification regarding the Group-B and C combatised (non-gazetted) Para-Medical Staff recruitment 2024.

4. Read the Notification: Carefully read the recruitment notification to understand the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee, and the selection process.

5. Fill Out the Application Form: Click on the link to apply online. Fill out the application form with accurate details such as personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience.

6. Upload Required Documents: Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

7. Pay the Application Fee: Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

8. Submit the Application: Review the application form to ensure all details are correct. Submit the application form.

9. Print the Application Form: After submission, print a copy of the application form for future reference.

10. Prepare for the Selection Process: Start preparing for the written exam and physical test as outlined in the recruitment notification.

For further details and updates, regularly check the official BSF recruitment website.

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