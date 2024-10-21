India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. This development comes ahead of the BRICS Summit in Russia, which both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to attend.

The agreement is a significant step towards resolving the border tensions that arose in 2020 following actions by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh. Misri stated that discussions through diplomatic and military channels have led to this breakthrough, which is expected to result in disengagement and eventual resolution of the issues.

While details of the agreement remain undisclosed, it marks progress in the ongoing efforts to ease tensions along the India-China border. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had previously reported "frank, constructive and forward-looking" exchanges during the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meeting held in August.

The BRICS Summit, scheduled for October 22-23 in Kazan, Russia, may provide an opportunity for a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi, though no official confirmation has been made.

The summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss key global issues.

This agreement on border patrolling could potentially pave the way for improved bilateral relations between India and China, which have been strained since the 2020 border standoff.

Both countries have emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas as a foundation for normalizing their relationship.