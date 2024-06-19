The Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Pakistani national early Wednesday morning as he attempted to cross the border fence and sneak into India through Gujarat's Kutch district, according to an official statement.

The detained individual has been identified as 30-year-old Afzal, a resident of Sialkot, Pakistan. The BSF reported that Afzal was intercepted and taken into custody while trying to breach the international border.

In an official statement, the BSF confirmed that Afzal is currently being interrogated to determine his intentions and any potential connections. A BSF official also stated that nothing suspicious was found in Afzal's possession at the time of his detention.

Further investigations are underway to gather more details about the incident and the detained individual.