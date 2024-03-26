The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved a major milestone by connecting the crucial Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road on March 25, 2024. This 298-kilometer thoroughfare will serve as a pivotal link between Manali and Leh via Darcha and Nimmu on the Kargil-Leh Highway, marking the region's third vital axis alongside the Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh routes.

The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road, boasting strategic significance, offers a shorter alternative compared to existing routes, traversing only one pass, the formidable Shinkun La standing at 16,558 feet. Notably, the BRO is set to commence tunnel construction at Shinkun La, ensuring all-weather connectivity to Ladakh. This development not only enhances defense preparedness but also promises a substantial economic upliftment for the Zanskar valley.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads, highlighted the swift progress of the project. He revealed that despite challenges, including the frozen River Zanskar in January, equipment and personnel were effectively mobilized, leading to the successful establishment of connectivity. Lt Gen Srinivasan expressed confidence in commencing road blacktopping operations soon.