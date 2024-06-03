The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha conspired with members of the so-called 'South Group' and AAP leaders to orchestrate kickbacks amounting to a staggering Rs 292.8 crore. The kickbacks, purportedly linked to a money laundering case concerning the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy, were allegedly orchestrated to secure undue benefits, according to the chargesheet exclusively accessed by India Today.

The ED claims that Kavitha, through the establishment of Indo Spirits and subsequent participation in the generation, acquisition, and utilization of proceeds amounting to Rs 292.8 crore, actively engaged in projecting the ill-gotten gains as legitimate profits from a lawful business. Furthermore, the probe agency alleges that she received Rs 5.5 crore in proceeds from Indo Spirits under the guise of her associate Abhishek Boinpally.

The chargesheet asserts that Kavitha, through intermediaries, facilitated the payment of kickbacks to government functionaries, amassing proceeds of crime totaling Rs 1,100 crore. Additionally, the ED accuses Kavitha of tampering with evidence by deleting contents from her mobile phones to conceal her involvement in the case. During interrogation, she purportedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the formatted phones, further raising suspicions.

Moreover, the ED alleges that Kavitha engaged in attempts to influence witnesses, as disclosed by her chartered accountant, Buchi Babu. Babu reportedly revealed that associates of Kavitha were coerced into retracting statements made to the ED.

In a recent development, a Delhi court extended Kavitha's judicial custody until July 3, following her appearance before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. This extension comes after the court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Kavitha on May 29 in connection with the liquor policy case.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been embroiled in legal turmoil since her arrest by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. Subsequently, she was arrested by the CBI from Tihar Jail in relation to the same case.