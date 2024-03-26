Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has been sent to jail for a 14-day period in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The decision was handed down by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court following the conclusion of Kavitha's custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to an alleged liquor scam.

The ED, responsible for investigating the case, had petitioned the Rouse Avenue Court seeking judicial custody for Kavitha, stating that they had utilized her remand period to record her statement, conduct interrogations, and confront her with various individuals and digital records, as per report

K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Telangana and the daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested in Hyderabad on March 15th. Subsequently, she was placed under ED custody the following day, after a search operation at her residence in Hyderabad coincided with her arrest.

Prior to this development, K Kavitha had sought bail in the Delhi excise policy case, but her petition was not considered by the Supreme Court. Instead, the Supreme Court directed her to approach the trial court for bail, ensuring a prompt consideration of her application.

The decision to incarcerate Kavitha until April 9 underscores the gravity of the allegations against her and the ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case. The developments in this case are likely to continue garnering significant attention in the political and legal spheres.