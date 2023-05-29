In a horrifying incident captured on CCTV, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally stabbed to death by her alleged boyfriend Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini, North Delhi. The disturbing footage shows the assailant repeatedly stabbing the minor girl as she falls helplessly to the ground. He then proceeds to crush her body with a large rock, while passersby neglect to intervene.

The shocking incident unfolded on the streets of Delhi, echoing the recent Shraddha Walkar murder case that shocked the nation. The disturbing CCTV footage reveals the heinous act committed by Sahil, who mercilessly attacked Sakshi with a knife, inflicting approximately 20 stab wounds. The horrifying scene continues as Sahil picks up a boulder and ruthlessly bashes her body and head with it.

Despite the gruesome nature of the crime, the footage captures numerous bystanders casually passing by without offering any assistance or raising the alarm. The heart-wrenching sight of people ignoring the desperate cries for help has ignited outrage and raised questions about society's indifference.

Investigations have revealed that Sahil and Sakshi were involved in a romantic relationship but had been experiencing difficulties in recent days. Tragically, Sakshi's attempt to attend a friend's son's birthday party turned into a nightmare when Sahil intercepted her and carried out the brutal attack.

The intensity of the assault was evident from the fact that the knife became lodged in the victim's head during the frenzied attack. The Delhi Police, launching a manhunt for Sahil, stated that the suspect remains at large, heightening concerns about public safety.