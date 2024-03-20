In a tragic incident in the city's Baba Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, two young children, aged 11 and 6 were brutally murdered allegedly over a family dispute. The accused, identified as Jawed reportedly entered the residence of Vinod Singh and attacked his sons, Ayush and Ahaan, who were playing on the terrace. As per report Jawed used a ustraa (barber's razor) to carry out the heinous crime.

According to a report both children suffered multiple stab wounds with their necks slit and their chests and stomachs stabbed repeatedly. Hearing the screams, the boys' elder brother, Piyush, rushed to their aid, only to be attacked by Jawed as well.

The incident sparked widespread outrage in the area, leading to vandalism of Jawed's shop and the setting ablaze of a Muslim grocery shop nearby. As tensions escalated, senior officials, including the District Magistrate of Badaun, rushed to the scene, along with multiple paramilitary and PAC teams deployed as a precautionary measure.

Shortly after the murders, Badaun police encountered Jawed during a chase, resulting in his death. Bareilly IG Rakesh Kumar confirmed the encounter, stating that the accused attempted to flee and fired at the police before being killed in retaliatory fire. The accused was estimated to be between 25-30 years old.

While the exact motive behind the murders remains unclear, the District Magistrate urged the public to maintain peace, assuring that investigations are underway and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.