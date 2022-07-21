The BSF apprehended 10 Bangladesh nationals on Indo-Bangla international border. In continuation of BSF's drive against trans-border crimes, including illegal crossing, vigilant troops under Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier foiled an attempt of illegal crossing on the Indo-BD international border.

On 20th July night, alert troops of the Border Security Force apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals including Male-03, Female-03 & Children-04, and foiled an attempt to illegally cross the international boundary near bordering village Seuti-II, Distt-Coochbehar (WB).

According to BSF officials, all apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are being handed over to the nearest Police Station for further legal action.