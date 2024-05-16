The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Indian national along with gold biscuits in the Indo-Bangladesh border area.

Troops of BOP Hili-II of 61 Battalion BSF under Raiganj Sector of the North Bengal Frontier deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal arrested one Indian national identified as Jinnat Ali Mondal after acting on a tipoff.

The accused was held along with gold biscuits at the temporary fencing gate while he was clandestinely carrying them and coming from ahead of fence village Haripokhar, the official stated.

BSF officials recovered from his possession 9 nos. of gold biscuits (1039.440 g). An apprehended Indian national along with seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Preventive Unit of Customs at Hili.

Earlier also, 4 nos. of Gold Biscuits (466.020 gm) were recovered by the BSF troops from the same area of BOP Hili on September 7.