The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on July 15 successfully apprehended a Pakistani national who crossed the International Boundary (IB) and entered Indian territory near Kamirpura village in Amritsar district (Rural). The investigation revealed that the individual had crossed over inadvertently, leading to his subsequent handover to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, as confirmed by the BSF.

This incident follows a similar occurrence on June 6 when two Pakistani nationals, Sabib Khan (25) and Mohd Chand (21), were apprehended by BSF troops after inadvertently crossing the border near Naushera Dhalla village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The investigation revealed that both individuals had entered India unintentionally.

During the questioning process, it was determined that apart from personal belongings and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 1,000, no objectionable items were found in their possession, according to the official statement provided by the BSF.