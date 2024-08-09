BSF prevents border breach by 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals in Coochbehar
The BSF, on August 9, efficiently managed a significant border incident at the India-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar, West Bengal. Around 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals were prevented from breaching the border, thanks to the BSF's swift action and coordination with BGB.
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BSF prevents border breach by 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals in Coochbehar
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully managed a significant border incident on August 9, at the India-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar District, West Bengal.
Around 1,000 individuals, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, approached the international border seeking refuge in India.
Upon detecting the large group, the BSF quickly coordinated with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure the situation was handled without escalating tensions.
The BSF's swift response, along with support from India's civil administration, was key in maintaining order and preventing the situation from spiralling out of control.
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