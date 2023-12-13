In a recent crackdown on trans-border crimes, the Border Security Force (BSF) under Guwahati Frontier apprehended four Indian smugglers and seized a large quantity of prohibited items on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The operation was carried out by the vigilant 49 Bn BSF troops in the bordering village of Sarkarpara, South Salamara Mankachar district, Assam, based on reliable intelligence.

They seized 3537 Kgs of sugar worth Rs 2.27 Lakh and an engine-fitted boat intended for smuggling from India to Bangladesh.

In separate operations, three additional smugglers, including a woman, were apprehended on the India-Bangladesh International Border in the district of Cooch Behar, West Bengal. They were found in possession of BD currency 10,000 Takka and other prohibited items worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

The apprehended smugglers and the seized items have been handed over to the nearest police station for further legal proceedings. BSF troops continue to effectively patrol the border, curbing trans-border crimes and activities of anti-national elements.