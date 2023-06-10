The 53rd Director General Level Border Co-ordination Conference between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh at BSF Camp Chhawla in New Delhi from 11-14 June 2023, said an official statement on June 10.

The conference is being organized to discuss border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces.

As per the statement, during this conference, the BSF delegation of India led by Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General, BSF will meet the BGB delegation headed by Maj Gen A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, NDC, PSC, Director General, BGB.

''During the course of the conference, discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the Border Guarding Forces. Further, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs),'' the statement added.

The last BSF-BGB Border Coordination Conference was held from 17th to 21 July 2022 in Dhaka (Bangladesh).

The Joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for Border Authorities – 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contact between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss matters of immediate administrative concern.

An Indian delegation under the leadership of Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of BSF and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General of BDR (now BGB) met at Kolkata on 2nd December 1975 for the first time to discuss mutual border problems. Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

During discussions between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh that were held at Dhaka (Bangladesh) from Oct 7th to 9th, 1993, it was agreed that the Director General level meetings between BSF and BGB were to be a bi-annual event.

In the agreed summary of discussions during the said meeting, it was emphasized that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contact and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels. Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding Border Coordination meetings twice a year alternatively at Delhi and Dhaka and joint records of discussions of these meetings are forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs after each such meeting.