In horrific twist of events, Rajashree Swain, a woman cricketer of Odisha, was found dead in a dense forest near Cuttack city on January 13, police said.



Her family, however, alleged that she was murdered "as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged".



She was missing since January 11. The body was found hanging from a tree in Gurudijhatia forest in Athagarh area, Cuttack deputy commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra said.



Her coach had filed a missing complaint with Mangalabag police station in Cuttack on Thursday. A case of unnatural death will be registered with Gurudijhatia police station, he said.



Police were yet to ascertain the cause of her death. Her scooter was found abandoned near the forest and her mobile phone was switched off. Police said the matter will be probed from all angles.

Her family members said around 25 women cricketers, including Swain, were part of a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in Bajrakabati area for an upcoming national-level cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Puducherry.



All of them were staying in a hotel in the locality. The Odisha state women's cricket team was announced on January 10, but Swain couldn't make it to the final list. The next day, the players went to a cricket field in Tangi area for practice, but Rajashree informed her coach that she was going to Puri to meet her father, police said.



Rajashree’s mother while speaking to media had said that she had come to Cuttak for a selection camp.



She said that after the 10-day selection camp, she was intentionally dropped from the final team although she was the best player.

Her mother further said that the player was under severe stress and had called her sister. “She also informed me that she was not included in the team although she was an all-rounder and was one of the best players,” Rajashree’s mother said.



Rajashree’s mother further said that the camp organizers did not inform her when she asked about Rajashree’s whereabouts. “When we contacted them, they claimed that Rajashree has gone missing,” her mother added.

Rajashree’s sister also claimed that the former was under stress and sad as she was not included in the squad.

“She had called up me at around 9 am. She was crying and told me that she had been excluded from the team although she was one of the best players. I tried to pacify her, but she disconnected the call.

So, I called up my mother and asked her to talk to Rajashree. However, her phone was found switched off since then,” said Rajashree’s sister.