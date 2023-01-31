Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31 said that the world has its eyes on India's Budget amid global uncertainty.

''In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at the India's budget,'' Modi said while addressing the media ahead of this year's Budget session.

He further said that the Finance Minister, who will present the union budget tomorrow, is a woman, and that not just India, but the entire world is keeping an eye on our budget.

''This budget will also be a bright spot for the shaky global economy. I am sure Nirmala Sitharaman ji will live up to all expectations,'' he added.

PM Modi said that the budget session will be important for all of us and all MPs will participate in this session with full preparation.

Meanwhile, an economic survey by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran presented will also be presented in the parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey is the government's review of how the economy fared in the past year.

As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Inflation in India is expected to come down from 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 to 5 per cent in the next fiscal and further, it will drop to 4 per cent in 2024.

"Inflation in India as in other countries is expected to come down from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 5 per cent in 2023 and then 4 per cent coming towards the target in 2024," Daniel Leigh, Division Chief, Research Department of the IMF while speaking to media persons.

He further added that it reflects the central bank's actions.

Also read: Inflation in India to witness a fall of 5 per cent in 2023 and 4 per cent in 2024