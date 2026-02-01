Budget 2026 pitches animation, gaming content creator labs in 15,000 schools

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a nationwide plan to set up Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) content creator labs across 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

The proposed expansion will be supported by the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, and is aimed at preparing students for a fast-growing sector projected to require around two million professionals by 2030. Sitharaman said early exposure and structured training were essential as India’s AVGC industry scales up.

Designed as hands-on facilities, the labs will focus on practical skills aligned with industry needs, linking school and college education more closely with employment pathways. The announcement places creative technologies within the broader development agenda outlined in the Budget presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026, which prioritised infrastructure, manufacturing and education reform.

A parallel push for design education was also outlined, with plans to establish a new National Institute of Design in eastern India through a challenge-based route. The move is intended to expand access to quality design education and respond to rising industry demand.

Beyond the creative sector, the Budget proposed support for states to develop five university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. These hubs would bring together universities, research institutions, skill centres and housing, strengthening links between higher education and industry.