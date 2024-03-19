Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Navy on Monday, following the successful rescue operation of hijacked cargo ship, MV Ruen, in the Arabian Sea last Friday.

Radev, in a statement on his X account, thanked the Indian Navy for their brave action in rescuing the ship and its crew, which included seven Bulgarian citizens. The total number of rescued individuals from the ship was 17. Prior to Radev, Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel expressed her thanks to the Indian Navy for their successful operation. In response to Gabriel's appreciation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "That's what friends are for."

The Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata, successfully thwarted 35 Somali pirates, ensuring the safe evacuation of 17 crew members in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. The following day, the Indian Navy intercepted MV Ruen, compelling the Somali pirates to surrender.

This operation was led by the Indian Navy and Marine Commando Force – MARCOS. The commandos boarded the vessel and performed the rescue operation. INS Kolkata conducted the interception of Pirate Ship Ruen nearly 1,400 nm (2,600km) away from the Indian Coast, forcing the pirate ship to halt through measured actions.

The operation was further bolstered by INS Subhadra, HALE RPA, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs air-dropped by a C-17 aircraft, as per the statement by the Indian Navy.

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