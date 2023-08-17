The Kochi Police on August 17 have apprehended a 23-year-old man for allegedly disguising himself as a woman by wearing a burqa and surreptitiously recording videos inside the women's washroom.

The incident transpired on August 15 evening at a prominent shopping mall in the city. The suspect, identified as Abhimanyu, a robotics engineering graduate employed in Kochi, was taken into custody following the discovery of his illicit activities.

Abhimanyu now faces serious legal consequences, as he has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. He is being charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Specifically, he has been booked under IPC sections 354(C) for voyeurism, 419 for impersonation, and Section 66E of the IT Act.

According to the police, the accused gained unauthorized access to the women's restroom within the mall premises. He allegedly concealed his mobile phone in a box and positioned it strategically near the restroom's entrance, with the intention of covertly recording videos of unsuspecting women. However, security personnel stationed in the vicinity noticed his suspicious behavior and promptly alerted law enforcement.

The intervention of the security staff allowed the police to take Abhimanyu into custody at the scene. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had used a burqa as part of his disguise during the illicit act. Police have seized both the phone and the burqa as evidence for the ongoing investigation.