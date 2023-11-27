In a distinctive fashion event at a college in Uttar Pradesh, a video featuring burqa-clad women confidently striding down the runway has sparked controversy, leading to objections from the Jamiat-e-Ulema, a prominent Muslim organization. The video, now viral on social media, depicts a fashion show organized by the college, aimed at providing a platform for Muslim women to express their creativity through unique styles.

Organizers defended the event, asserting that it was intended to showcase the fashion potential of the burqa and break stereotypes associated with traditional Islamic attire. Alina, a participating student, emphasized the desire to demonstrate that the burqa could transcend its conventional image, evolving into a symbol of fashion rather than merely a garment confined to the domestic sphere.

Expressing support for the initiative, Dr. Manoj, a faculty member at Muzaffarnagar's Shri Ram College, applauded the students for their creativity and highlighted the growing global opportunities in fashion associated with hijabs and burqas. He emphasized the role of such attire in boosting confidence among Muslim women.

However, not everyone viewed the event in a positive light. Maulana Mukarram Qasmi, the district convener of Jamiat-e-Ulema, strongly disapproved, arguing that the burqa should not be treated as an "item for fashion display." He voiced concerns that such displays could target a specific religion and potentially hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

In response to the controversy, Qasmi issued a warning, suggesting that if similar events occurred in the future, legal action might be pursued. The Jamiat-e-Ulema accused the fashion show of offending religious sentiments, urging organizers to be mindful of not singling out any particular religion in their creative endeavors.