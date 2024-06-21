A tragic accident early this morning (June 21) on the Giltari road has resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left three others seriously injured. The incident involved a Himachal Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from the Rohru depot that was en route from Kuddu to Giltari.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 AM, just four kilometers into the bus's journey. According to initial reports, the bus, carrying a total of seven people including the driver and conductor, veered off the road and rolled down a steep hill. It came to a stop on the road below, causing immediate fatalities and severe injuries.

Among the deceased are the bus driver and conductor, a woman from Dhansar village, and a Nepali citizen. Two victims died at the scene of the accident, while two others succumbed to their injuries before reaching Rohru Hospital. The three seriously injured passengers have been rushed to Rohru Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Local authorities, including the police and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajiv Sankhyan of Rohru, quickly responded to the scene to commence an investigation. As of now, the exact cause of the accident remains undetermined.

SDM Jubbal, Rajiv Sankhyan, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that efforts are underway to establish the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with authorities focused on gathering more information to determine what caused the HRTC bus to veer off the road, resulting in this devastating loss of life and injuries.