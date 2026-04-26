Buy bamboo from Northeast to empower artisans, fuel sector boom: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 called on citizens to support artisans from the Northeast by purchasing bamboo products, saying such efforts would directly benefit those engaged in the craft.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi highlighted how policy changes in recent years have transformed the bamboo sector, particularly in the northeastern states.

He noted that under earlier laws introduced during British rule, bamboo was classified as a tree, making its transport and trade subject to strict regulations. This, he said, discouraged many from continuing bamboo-related work. “It was very difficult to transport bamboo anywhere,” he said, adding that people gradually began moving away from the sector.

The Prime Minister pointed out that a key legislative change in 2017 reclassified bamboo as grass, easing restrictions and boosting the industry. “The results of which are visible to everyone. Today, the bamboo sector is flourishing throughout the Northeast,” he said, adding that people are “continuously innovating and adding value to it”.

He said the sector, once seen as a burden, is now contributing to employment, business opportunities and innovation, with women emerging as major beneficiaries.

Emphasising the impact of the reform, Modi said many would be surprised by the scale of change brought about simply by altering bamboo’s legal definition.

“I will urge all of you to positively purchase one bamboo product or the other from the Northeast. You can even present it as a gift. Your efforts will encourage those who toil hard to make bamboo products,” he said.

Describing the region as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, Modi said the Northeast holds immense talent and potential, and continued support could further strengthen its economic growth.