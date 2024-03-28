Kesavan, a former Congress leader from Tamil Nadu and the grandson of first Indian governor-general C Rajagopalachari had joined the BJP party last year. The BJP party also appointed its Lok Sabha poll in-charges and co-incharges for several states and union territories, drafting in quite a few leaders who did not get tickets to fight the elections. BJP vice president Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is the poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh but is likely to be busy in campaigning after he was named the party's candidate for Kendrapara constituency in Odisha.

In a significant development within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), C R Kesavan, the grandson of C Rajagopalachari has been appointed as the party's new National Spokesperson. Kesavan's appointment marks a notable transition as he defected from the Congress last year to join the saffron ranks.

C Rajagopalachari a towering figure in the political landscape of Madras Presidency, and later a member of the Swatantra Party left behind a legacy that has endured through generations. However, as the Dravidian movement gained momentum, Rajaji's influence gradually waned.

Kesavan's political journey saw him shift allegiance from the Congress to the BJP, underscoring the changing dynamics within Tamil Nadu's political spectrum

In addition to Kesavan's appointment, the BJP has also announced its Lok Sabha poll in-charges and co-incharges for various states and union territories. Notably, the party has enlisted leaders who did not secure tickets for electoral battles, indicating a strategic utilization of talent and resources.

Among the key appointments, BJP Vice President Baijayant 'Jay' Panda has been tasked as the poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh. However, Panda's involvement in campaigning is anticipated to intensify after he received the party's nomination for the Kendrapara constituency in Odisha.