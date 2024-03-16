In an address at the Global Spirituality Mahotsav held at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar reiterated the noble intent behind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), emphasizing its aim to provide sanctuary to persecuted religious minorities while safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

Dhankhar lamented the lack of recognition for the historical context and humanitarian essence of the CAA, particularly its role in offering solace to persecuted minorities residing in neighboring regions. He said that the CAA stands as a testament to India's commitment to secularism, equality, and justice as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Amidst a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and rising instances of repression and discrimination based on religion, Dhankhar highlighted India's unique position as a beacon of hope. He emphasized the age-old principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (equal respect for all religions) as the cornerstone of India's civilizational ethos.

Throughout history, India has proudly championed pluralism, offering refuge to those fleeing persecution for their faith. Dhankhar reiterated India's unwavering commitment to providing equal protection and promotion of all religions, reflecting the nation's cherished ethos of Unity in Diversity.

"Our Bharat is unique in this aspect. No other country can match our track record for thousands of years," Dhankhar asserted, underlining India's rich legacy as a pluralistic and democratic nation.

He further highlighted India's historical role as a sanctuary for diverse religious communities, including Zoroastrians, Buddhists, Jews, and others, who have consistently found refuge free from persecution or discrimination within its borders.