West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced her intent to push for the revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

Speaking in Kolkata to the party leaders, Banerjee expressed skepticism about the durability of the NDA government, questioning how long it would last.

Banerjee also emphasized the need for the central government to settle financial dues owed to all states. Addressing her party members after the recent election results, she highlighted the country's need for change and affirmed that the TMC is closely monitoring the political situation.

Commenting on the BJP's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim for a two-thirds majority fell short, with the BJP not even crossing the simple majority mark. She asserted that without a two-thirds majority, the BJP would be unable to amend the Constitution and would struggle to pass bills without thorough discussion, unlike in previous sessions.

Banerjee also hinted at the potential for the INDIA bloc to stake a claim to form the government in the future, despite not doing so currently.

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