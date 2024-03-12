CAA online portal to accept citizenship application goes live, check list of required documents
The central government has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that all applications will be submitted via a dedicated online portal.
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CAA online portal goes live
Story highlights
- Central government implements Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
- Notification of CAA rules announced before enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
- All applications to be submitted via a dedicated online portal as per Ministry of Home Affairs.
In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the central government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on March 11. The move to notify the rules of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act came before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
After the announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that the applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.
Here are the list of documents that are required for applications:
- Copy of the passport issued by the Government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Registration Certificate or Residential Permit issued by the Foreigners RegionalRegistration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in IndiaBirth certificate issued by a Government authority in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- School certificate or Educational certificate issued by the School or College or Board or University authorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Identity Document of any kind issued by Government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan or any other Government authorities or Government agencies in these countries
- Any License or Certificate issued by a Government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Land or tenancy records in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or great grandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries, i.e. Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan
- Any other document issued by a Government authority or a Government agency in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan which will establish that the applicant is from Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan.
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