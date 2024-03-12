In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the central government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on March 11. The move to notify the rules of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act came before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

After the announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that the applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

Here are the list of documents that are required for applications: