In an effort to address concerns surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured Indian Muslims that the legislation does not pose a threat to their citizenship. The government emphasized equal rights for the 18 crore Indian Muslims stating that no citizen would be required to provide documents to prove citizenship under the CAA.

The ministry's statement highlighted the CAA's intention to protect Islam from tarnishment due to the persecution of minorities in certain Muslim countries. It emphasized that Islam as a peaceful religion does not advocate hatred, violence, or religious persecution. The government expressed compassion and compensation for those facing persecution.

Furthermore, the government clarified that the CAA does not prevent Muslims from seeking Indian citizenship under Section 6 of the Citizenship Act. Addressing concerns that the CAA is discriminatory against Muslims, the government deemed such worries as "unjustifiable." It pointed out that India has no pact or agreement with any country to repatriate migrants and that the Citizenship Act does not deal with the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Overall, the government's statement seeks to allay fears, providing reassurance to Indian Muslims and clarifying misconceptions about the Citizenship Amendment Act.