Cabinet has given the nod for the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), setting its headquarters in India. This significant move highlights India's commitment to wildlife preservation and its leadership role in fostering international cooperation for the protection of big cat species.

The approval comes with a substantial one-time budgetary support of Rs.150 crore, allocated for a five-year period until 2027-28. This financial backing underscores the government's dedication to sustaining and amplifying conservation efforts on a global scale.

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) is envisioned as a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising 96 big cat range countries, non-range countries with a vested interest in big cat conservation, conservation partners, and scientific organizations. Through collaborative efforts, the alliance aims to facilitate mutual cooperation among member nations, leveraging collective expertise and resources to advance the conservation agenda.

IBCA's approach is multifaceted, focusing on broad-based initiatives and establishing linkages across various domains including knowledge sharing, capacity building, networking, advocacy, and financial support. By fostering partnerships and synergies, the alliance seeks to address the myriad challenges facing big cat populations worldwide.

Recognizing the urgent need for concerted action to safeguard these iconic species, IBCA aims to implement a multipronged strategy aimed at ensuring the long-term survival and well-being of big cats. From habitat preservation to combating illegal wildlife trade, the alliance's mandate encompasses a wide array of conservation measures aimed at mitigating threats and securing a sustainable future for big cat populations.

The establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance heralds a new chapter in global conservation efforts, signaling a unified front in the fight to protect these majestic creatures. With India at the helm, the alliance is poised to make significant strides towards preserving the world's big cat heritage for generations to come.