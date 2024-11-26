The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, aimed at providing nationwide access to scholarly research articles and journals. The initiative, approved on November 25, will facilitate access for government higher education institutions and central government research and development (R&D) laboratories.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: Game-changer for Indian academia and for youth empowerment!

"The Cabinet has approved ‘One Nation One Subscription’, which will strengthen our efforts to become a hub for research, learning and knowledge. It will also encourage interdisciplinary studies," he added.

With an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for 2025 to 2027, the scheme will be fully digital and user-friendly, allowing students, faculty, and researchers at more than 6,300 institutions to access a wide range of academic resources. This includes nearly 1.8 crore individuals across the country, enhancing research and interdisciplinary learning, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The scheme is designed to complement ongoing government efforts to expand higher education access and promote research through initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). Managed by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), a UGC autonomous body, the subscription service will support academic institutions nationwide.

The initiative is expected to foster a culture of research and innovation, benefiting students, faculty, and researchers across diverse fields. As part of the rollout, the Department of Higher Education will establish a unified portal for access, with ongoing campaigns to ensure widespread usage and awareness.