The Union Cabinet approved the proposal for the conduct of thE third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore under Private FM Radio Phase III Policy.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the proposal to charge Annual License Fee (ALF) of FM channel as 4 per cent of Gross Revenue excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The same will be applicable for 234 new cities and towns.

The Private FM Radio rollout in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these areas which still remain uncovered by the radio broadcasting and bring new and local content in mother tongue.

It will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives.

Many of the approved cities / towns are in aspirational districts and LWE affected areas. Setting up of private FM Radio in these areas will further strengthen Government outreach in these areas.