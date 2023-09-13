Following the decision to reduce the LPG prices by Rs 200, the central cabinet has approved the extension of PMUY for the release of 75 lakh LPG connections, with a total financial implication of Rs 1650 crore.

It will cover households that were earlier left behind or new households formed due to marriages, migration, nuclearisation of families.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from Financial Year 2023-24 to 2025-26.



Also Read: After domestic LPG price reduction, commercial gas prices cut by Rs 158

Briefing cabinet decision to the Media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that as per the existing modalities of Ujjawala Scheme 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries.

This scheme has tremendously improved the lives of women in our country, especially those living in rural areas. I thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for this decision.