In a significant stride towards bolstering its defense capabilities and promoting domestic manufacturing, the Cabinet Committee on Security has greenlit a proposal to procure 34 state-of-the-art Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers. These helicopters will serve the needs of both the Indian Coast Guard and the Army, marking a pivotal moment in India's indigenization efforts.

According to report, the Indian Coast Guard is slated to receive nine of these helicopters, while the Army is set to induct the remaining 25 into its fleet. All 34 choppers are manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a testament to India's burgeoning prowess in aerospace engineering and manufacturing.

The procurement projects, collectively valued at over Rs 8,000 crore, underscore the government's commitment to modernizing the armed forces while promoting self-reliance in defense production. Government sources have informed the news agency that the ALH Dhruv helicopters earmarked for the Coast Guard will replace aging light utility helicopters, enhancing the maritime security apparatus of the nation.