Calculated move: CJI slams NCERT after inclusion of chapter on "corruption in judiciary" in Class 8 text book

In a strong response to the controversy arising on Class 8 NCERT textbook carrying a chapter on "Corruption in Judicairy", Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant on Wednesday, February 25, described the inclusion of the chapter, a “calculated and deep-rooted attack” on the judiciary, while asserting that the Supreme Court would not permit anyone to defame or question the institution’s integrity.

Taking suo motu note of the controversy, the CJI revealed that he had been inundated with calls and messages, including from High Court judges, expressing serious concern over the development. “I’m getting a lot of calls and messages about this, also from judges of the HCs,” he observed in open court, indicating the level of institutional unease triggered by the revised textbook content.

The issue was flagged during court proceedings by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who informed the Bench that senior members of the Bar were “very disturbed” by the reference to “judicial corruption” in a Class 8 Social Science book brought out by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). “We as senior members of this institution are very disturbed at ‘judicial corruption’ being part of the Class 8 books,” Sibal submitted.

Responding firmly, the CJI made it clear that the top court would act decisively. “I will not allow anyone to defame and question the integrity of the judiciary,” he said, adding that action would be taken irrespective of how high the matter reached. “It seems to be a calculated and deep-rooted attack on the judiciary. We will not allow anyone to target the judicial institution,” he asserted.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi also raised concerns before the Bench, arguing that the textbook appeared to single out the judiciary while remaining silent on corruption in other branches of governance. “It’s as if corruption exists only in the judiciary. There is no word about politicians, ministers, bureaucrats or anyone else,” Singhvi contended, pointing to what he termed as troubling “selectivity.”

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was also on the Bench, remarked that “constitutional integrity to the basic structure is missing in the structure of the book,” adding another layer to the court’s criticism.

The controversy centres on a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook that, for the first time, includes a detailed section on corruption within the judiciary and the mounting backlog of cases affecting India’s justice delivery system. The chapter, titled ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,’ reportedly describes corruption as a serious concern impacting judicial credibility and outlines structural challenges such as shortage of judges, complex legal procedures and inadequate infrastructure.

The book also presents data on case pendency, stating that the Supreme Court has around 81,000 pending cases, High Courts collectively have over six million cases awaiting disposal, and lower courts face a staggering burden of more than 40 million cases.

While the textbook frames the discussion within the context of systemic reform and access to justice, the Supreme Court’s sharp reaction has transformed the academic inclusion into a full-blown constitutional debate — one that now raises fundamental questions about institutional accountability, public perception and the fine line between civic education and institutional criticism.