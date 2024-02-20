The Calcutta High Court today rapped the West Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali unrest, while saying that one person cannot hold all to ransom. The High Court further aid that the state should not be supporting absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual assault and land grab by several women.

"He cannot be encouraged by the state dispensation. There is a prima facie material to show he has done damage... If one person can hold the entire population to ransom, the ruling dispensation should not support him," the court said.

The court, while hearing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's request for permission to visit Sandeshkhali, also said it would ask Shahjahan Sheikh to surrender.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya allowed Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali while rejecting the appeal of the West Bengal government. A single bench of the court has allowed the Leader of the Opposition to visit the area on Monday. The Bengal government then challenged the order before the division bench.

"We will ask him to surrender, let's see what he does," the court said, adding, "What's more important is that the person who has masterminded the whole thing is still absconding."

Several women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grabbing and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shahjahan Sheikh has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

"The state police are unable to apprehend him despite various IPC offences against him as well as after the attack on the ED officials. Therefore, a larger view of the matter has to be taken by the state," the court said.

"We have seen the grievances, the women of the area have flagged several issues, and there has been some land grabbing of tribal people. This person (Sheikh Shahjahan) cannot be on the run. The state cannot support it. In the suo moto matter, we'll ask him to surrender here. He can't defy the law."

"We don't know if he's protected but he is unable to be secured. That could mean that state police are not able to secure him, or he is outside their jurisdiction. Let people speak out," the bench observed.

"Just because people say something, the accused will not become a convict. Even if there are a thousand false claims, but one genuine claim, you have to investigate. If you shut them out, that will not work," the court added.