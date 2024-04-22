The Calcutta High Court has delivered a significant ruling, nullifying all appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff made through the 2016 state-level test in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. This judgement will impact all teachers recruited under Group C, D, and IX, X, XI, XII categories, resulting in the cancellation of a total of 24,000 jobs.

In addition to revoking the appointments, the High Court has instructed the affected individuals to return their salaries within four weeks. Furthermore, the court has directed the state government to initiate fresh recruitment procedures. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will continue its investigation into the case.

The investigation, conducted by the CBI following a high court order led to the arrest of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and several officials associated with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) during the alleged scam.

A division bench, comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, formed by the Chief Justice of the High Court upon the direction of the Supreme Court, meticulously examined numerous petitions and appeals concerning the selection of candidates for appointment by the SSC. These appointments pertained to teachers of classes IX, X, XI, XII, and group-C and D staffers through the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST).