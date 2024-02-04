The Calcutta High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the medical termination of a rape victim's pregnancy by a group of doctors, demanding an explanation for their actions despite a court order to assemble a medical board to assess the situation.

A report by the West Bengal government confirmed the pregnancy had been terminated. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya noted the doctors' actions were overzealous, stating the court had not allowed the termination but merely requested a report on its implications.

The doctors involved have been ordered to explain their hasty actions. The court has mandated that a report be filed by February 9, detailing any reasons for urgency. Justice Bhattacharyya had previously instructed the West Bengal government to create a medical board to assess the victim's condition and report back to the court by February 2.

The victim's lawyer argued she was experiencing severe mental trauma and requested the court's permission for the termination, with the pregnancy estimated to be between 20 and 24 weeks. The state's counsel did not object but suggested the pregnancy might be further along than claimed.

Justice Bhattacharyya emphasised the court's lack of expertise in the matter and reiterated the need for a medical board composed of experienced medical practitioners. The victim was directed to be examined at the state-run M R Bangur Hospital.