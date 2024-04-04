The Calcutta High Court criticised the Bengal government on Thursday during the ongoing hearings of petitions pertaining to the Sandeshkhali violence.

The court called the incident as 'extremely shameful' and held the ruling Trinamool Congress-led government accountable, stating that they bear '100% responsibility' if a citizen's safety is jeopardised.

'What has happened in Sandeshkhali is extremely shameful. The entire district administration and the ruling dispensation owe moral responsibility for what has transpired in Sandeshkhali. 100% responsibility lies with the ruling party if the safety of a citizen is under threat; the government is responsible,' the High Court declared.

Also read: Man-elephant conflict: Panic grips Assam's Gossaigaon after wild jumbo goes on rampage