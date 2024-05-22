The Calcutta High Court has disapproved all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal after the year 2010. This decision has been made under the new Act of 1993, which mandates the preparation of a fresh list of backward classes by the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission.

The court clarified that individuals who were included in the OBC list before 2010 will retain their status. However, those who received OBC certificates after 2010 will no longer be considered under the OBC category. This ruling does not affect individuals who currently hold jobs under the OBC quota or are in the process of securing such positions; they will continue to enjoy the benefits of the quota system without any impact on their employment status.

The cancellation of OBC certificates issued post-2010 is part of the state's efforts to ensure compliance with the updated legislation and to streamline the process of categorizing backward classes in line with the legal framework. The responsibility of preparing the new list falls upon the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission, which is expected to undertake this task.