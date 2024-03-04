The Calcutta High Court on Monday held the judgement in a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for transfer of investigation from the West Bengal Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation with an attack on ED officials during a raid on the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali. T

he hearing in the case was concluded by a division bench led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam after submissions from ED, the state and the CBI. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju alleged bias in the state police, accusing them of deliberately arresting Sheikh post an FIR by the ED on the attack on its officials by a mob of nearly 1,000 on January 5 at Sandeshkhali, despite over 40 pending cases against him.

The probe was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from the Basirhat Police following Sheikh's arrest. Raju argued that this was done to prevent the CBI from getting custody of Sheikh since the maximum police custody period for an accused is 14 days.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the state, refuted the plea for transfer of investigation, asserting that the state police were responsible for rescuing the ED officials and ensuring their safe exit from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. The CBI's lawyer stated that the agency was ready to undertake the investigation if ordered by the court.