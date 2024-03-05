Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, known for his rulings on education-related matters, is set to resign on Tuesday amid speculations of him joining the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He has announced his intentions to submit his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On his last day in court, he completed his pending work and referred a matter to the Chief Justice of the High Court. His potential political move has raised concerns among the Trinamool Congress and Congress, who worry about the implications on his prior verdicts.

However, Justice Gangopadhyay has dismissed these concerns. After a 24-year legal career in the Calcutta High Court, he became an additional judge in May 2018 and was elevated to a permanent judge in July 2020.

He is known for ordering CBI investigations into the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.