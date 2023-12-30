The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India took a significant step by declaring Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based gangster and leader of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as an "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This designation marks a critical move in India's efforts to combat terrorism and its associated activities.

Lakhbir Singh Landa, originally from Harike in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and now residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is known for orchestrating the smuggling of arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Pakistan into India.

He has been identified as the mastermind behind the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 of the previous year. Both the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are actively seeking him in connection with this attack.

The MHA's notification highlighted Landa's involvement in supplying IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and explosives across the border to various modules to carry out terrorist activities within Punjab.



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Furthermore, Landa has been implicated in numerous criminal cases related to the formation of terror modules, extortion, targeted killings, planting IEDs, and smuggling weapons and narcotics.

The funds obtained from these illicit activities are believed to be funnelled into further acts of terrorism in Punjab and other parts of India.

In response to his criminal activities, a lookout circular was issued against Landa in 2021, and the NIA has announced a reward for information leading to his capture. His connections with pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, including associations with the late Hardeep Singh Nijjar of the Khalistan Tiger Force and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice, have also been noted.

This declaration by the MHA underscores the Indian government's resolve to address threats posed by individuals and organizations involved in terrorism, regardless of their location around the globe.

The action taken against Lakhbir Singh Landa serves as a warning to others engaged in similar activities that they will be pursued and held accountable for their actions against the state.