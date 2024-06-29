The canopy outside Rajkot airport terminal in Gujarat collapsed amid heavy rainfall on June 29.

However, no injuries have been reported till now.

The incident occurred at the passenger pickup and drop area right outside the terminal.

The incident took place a day after the incident at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 that claimed the life of one person while injuring several others.

On Friday, the weather office said a cyclonic circulation is active over south Gujarat, bringing widespread rains in parts of the state.

For Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers.