In response to recent violent clashes linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad’s Samserganj area—which left three people dead—the Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to restore peace and ensure public safety.

The directive came from a special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury during an urgent hearing of a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Adhikari had sought central intervention to control the spiraling violence.

The High Court also instructed both the state and central governments to file comprehensive reports on the situation by the next hearing, which is scheduled for April 17.

Over 110 arrests have been made by West Bengal Police in connection with the violence, with major crackdowns occurring in Suti (70 arrests) and Samserganj (41 arrests). The unrest, which began in Samserganj, soon spread to other districts including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, leading to widespread protests, arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades.

Authorities have since imposed prohibitory orders in Murshidabad and suspended internet services to prevent the spread of misinformation. Enhanced police patrolling and restrictions on public gatherings are being strictly enforced in affected areas.

Amid the violence, a teenage boy was reportedly injured in police firing in Suti and has been hospitalized in Kolkata. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with Suvendu Adhikari accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of failing to contain what he called a “premeditated act of violence” allegedly orchestrated by "Jihadist elements" to instill fear and chaos. He further condemned the targeting of public property and threats to government personnel.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her response, asserted that her government has no intention of implementing the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, attributing the unrest to the central government’s legislation. She insisted that the Centre should be held accountable for the fallout.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also weighed in, accusing the state administration of appeasement politics and a failure to act decisively in the face of lawlessness.