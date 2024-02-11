For the first time, the Constable (GD) examination for recruiting constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be held in 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the examination will be hosted from 20 February to 7 March 2024 for approximately 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities nationwide. The Constable (General Duty) examination's question papers will be prepared in 13 additional regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

The Constable GD Examination, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), attracts lakhs of youths from throughout the country. MHA and SSC have inked an MoU to facilitate the examination in 13 regional languages, besides Hindi and English.

SSC has released a notification to conduct the Constable (GD) Examination in 2024 in these additional languages. This decision is expected to enable lakhs of youth to participate in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language, thereby enhancing their selection chances.

Consequently, the examination's reach will increase across the country, providing equal employment opportunity to all.

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